Manchin, Capito announce funding to expand telehealth services through four healthcare providers in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 8, 2022, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $899,990 from the Federal Communications Commission COVID-19 Telehealth Program to four West Virginia healthcare providers to expand telehealth services.

The funding will be used to purchase laptops and video conferencing software, improve network security and expand telehealth services to mental healthcare needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will also help provide routine care for those whose access to transportation has been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Healthcare services receiving the award include:

$493,888 – Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington

$169,383 – Bluestone Health Association of Princeton

$166,050 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services in Huntington

$70,669 – Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for flexibility to help ensure patients can continue to have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Ensuring West Virginians in rural communities have access to quality telehealth options – including audio-only telehealth appointments – is vital to caring for our fellow West Virginians. This funding to expand telehealth services in Huntington, Princeton and Keyser is great news for these communities and the healthcare providers operating on shoestring budgets who continue to provide quality healthcare remotely. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for rural providers to get their fair share of federal funding so they can continue to care for West Virginians across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need for affordable, reliable broadband access. This was especially true for West Virginia health care providers and patients who rely on telehealth for vital medical services, and it’s something I hear about frequently when reading through my ‘Capito Connect Stories’ initiative submissions. It’s for these reasons and more that I have consistently advocated for a permanent expansion of the telehealth services made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am thrilled to help announce this funding today, and I will continue to advocate for the resources we need to further connect our communities with lifesaving telehealth resources,” Senator Capito said.