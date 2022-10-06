CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — United States Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced a $5,753,732 grant from the U.S. Department of Education Stronger Connections Grant Program for the state of West Virginia to support a safer and healthier learning environment for students.

The funding was made possible through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This act was signed into law in June of 2022, and will be used to help grow school-based mental and emotional health services.

“It is incredibly important that we work together to ensure every student has a safe and healthy learning environment, which is why I am pleased the Department of Education is investing more than $5.7 million to increase school-based health support for our students. The funding announced today will promote emotional and mental well-being in schools, boost academic success, reduce the need for disciplinary actions and more to ensure every West Virginia student has a safe and supportive learning environment. I was proud to vote for the critical Bipartisan Safer Communities Act earlier this year, and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our students across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“I have long advocated for school-based health services in West Virginia, and received the National School-Based Health Alliance’s ‘School-Based Health Champion’ award just this August. It’s great to see support for school-based mental and emotional health services heading to West Virginia by way of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and I will continue to use my role in the Senate to deliver the resources our students need and deserve. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

