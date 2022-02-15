CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 15, 2022, Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), along with Representative David McKinley (R-WV) and Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) announced the launch of the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group.

The group will work with and support a West Virginia candidate to develop a hydrogen hub. The hub will be a energy producing facility providing the surrounding region with a multitude of jobs.

I am proud to be working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and across the state to collaborate on this incredible opportunity to showcase how West Virginia can continue to lead the country – and the world – in advancing energy technologies and bring good-paying jobs to the state. With our abundant energy sources and strong partnerships, our state is uniquely situated to compete for DOE funding to develop a hydrogen hub, as provided through my bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Our West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group is the first step in competing and being selected to become a hydrogen hub, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to sell all that our great state has to offer to the rest of the nation. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

The hydrogen hub will be funded through the $9.5 billion given to the U.S. Department of Energy by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

West Virginia has forever been known as one of the world’s leading energy powerhouses, and we want to do everything in our power to make sure we continue to be just that for centuries to come. That’s why I’m proud to join our congressional delegation to prove that West Virginia is the perfect landing spot for this all-important hydrogen hub. For generations, hardworking West Virginians have poured everything they have into keeping the lights on across America, and, if given the opportunity, they will continue to shine bright with this new technology too. I am incredibly excited for the West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Working Group to get to work and I sincerely thank Senator Manchin, Senator Capito, and Congressman McKinley for their vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which made this funding a possibility. WV Governor Jim Justice (R-WV)

Recently passed, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act included $8 billion for Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs that will create jobs to expand use of clean hydrogen in the industrial sector. The legislation also requires one hydrogen hub be located in Appalachia.

A key part of our bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is supporting new, innovative energy technologies that drive job creation in West Virginia and throughout the country. By forming the Hydrogen Hub Working Group, we are bringing together experts and leaders from across the state to showcase why West Virginia is an ideal place to make increased investments in the development of hydrogen energy. I’m confident in our state’s capacity to house a hydrogen hub, and look forward to the progress our working group will make in helping this become a reality. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

For more details, you can find the official DOE statement here.