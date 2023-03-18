CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — With March Madness in full swing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared March as Gambling Awareness Month.

According to data from the West Virginia Lottery, Gambling Awareness Month happening in the same month that holds March Madness is no coincidence, with March holding wagers exceeding $3 billion from Americans. The WV Lottery, in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling and Gov. Justice, dedicated this month to providing direction for those who need help with gambling issues.

Across West Virginia during Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and throughout the year, we are committed to raising public awareness about what problem gambling is and most importantly, the resources that are available to get help. John Myers | Director, West Virginia Lottery

2023 marks the 20th Anniversary of Problem Gambling Awareness Month nationwide, and Gov. Justice decided to bring West Virginia on board.

Problem gambling is described as gambling patterns that compromise, disrupt, or damage personal, familial, or vocational pursuits. It is estimated that around 2 million US adults suffer from this, and four to six million others meet moderate issues.

If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, call or text the National Problem Gambling Helpline Network at 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpg.org/chat for help.