CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A married couple was found dead by a family member in their Logan County home, according to West Virginia State Police.

A press release from Captain R.A. Maddy with the WVSP said Troopers with the Logan Detachment responded to a home on Pierre Street in Chapmanville after a family member reported finding the couple dead inside.

The victims, who suffered fatal gunshot wounds, were identified as Howard Dwaine Bryant, 52, and Malinda Rose Bryant, 53, both of Chapmanville.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

