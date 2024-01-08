BOERNE, Texas (WBOY) — Doctors are still not completely sure what caused “America’s sweetheart,” the first American woman to win all-around gold in the Olympics for gymnastics, Mary Lou Retton to develop a rare form of pneumonia that left her fighting for her life.

Back in October, the West Virginia native’s daughters revealed that she was being treated in a Texas hospital, and in an exclusive NBC TODAY interview with Hoda Kotb that aired on Monday, Retton said doctors still don’t know what caused her to become so ill.

Photo of Retton’s X-ray as shown on NBC TODAY (Courtesy: NBC)

Retton’s daughter, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, who joined her for the interview, said that her mom tested negative for everything, including COVID, flu and RSV. In Retton’s chest X-rays, the outline of her lungs wasn’t even visible.

After what TODAY called a “last ditch idea” for treatment—which involved high-flow oxygen being pumped into Retton’s nose, she began to recover. After about a month in the ICU, Retton returned home at the end of October. After recovering at her home in Texas for several months, she is still on oxygen all the time, but Retton said in the interview that no matter what happens, she’s a fighter.

“I’m not going to give up. I have no idea what the future holds for me. I don’t know if I’m going to have lasting issues with my lungs, but I would never give up. It’s not in me,” Retton said.

When she was first admitted to the hospital, Retton’s daughters created a crowdfund to help pay for her medical bills and revealed that their mother did not have health insurance. The fund has raised more than $459,000.

“We were just thinking, you know, if she pulls through, the last thing we want her to have to think about is paying these bills,” Schrepfer said.

Many were surprised that Retton didn’t have health insurance, but she said in the interview that she “just couldn’t afford it.”

“When COVID hit and after my divorce, and all my pre-existing, all my—I mean, I’ve had more than 30 operations, orthopedic stuff. I couldn’t afford it,” Retton said.

