Arrest made in pistol whip investigation

WAR, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the War Police Department are investigating an attack which happened on Oct. 28, 2019. Shawn Baker, 35, of War is accused of Battery and Malicious Wounding.

According to court documents, the fight began as an argument over a girl. When it turned physical, investigators said Baker eventually hit the victim on the top of the head with a pistol.

Police said the victim told them he was afraid to call 911 because Baker “had been on methamphetamine.” Baker is being held in the Southerwestern Regional Jail on a bond of $20,000.