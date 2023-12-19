WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A recent donation from AT&T and Education Alliance will provide McDowell County with the tools to help close the digital divide.

Officials with AT&T and the Education Alliance announced that on December 19, 2023, a $25,000 donation helped to equip 13 AmeriCorps volunteers with laptops meant to help boost the digital literacy for people in McDowell County. The laptops will help to create technology literacy courses in the McDowell County community.

“We know that the teaching profession is the job that supports all other careers. By providing future teachers with high-quality digital tools and training, we are equipping them for success. I want to congratulate this new cohort of McDowell County Grow Your Own AmeriCorps Mentors and thank AT&T for partnering with us to bring these resources to our future educators.” Dr. Amelia Courts, President and CEO of the Education Alliance.

This donation is part of the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, created by AT&T to help address the divide in the country of internet accessibility, affordability and safe adoption. For more information on the AT&T Connected Learning initiative, visit AT&T’s website.