WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The McDowell County 911 & Office of Emergency Services reported via Facebook some McDowell County residents may have trouble calling 911.

At approximately 12:57p.m. on Friday, January 12, 2024 officials with AT&T notified the McDowell County 911 Center that some customers may have issues calling 911. AT&T is reportedly working on the outage currently and customers may experience further call dropping issues at they continue to work.

