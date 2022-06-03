WELCH, WV (WVNS) – The city of Welch is bringing back some favorite bar-b-que flavors this summer!

The City of Welch is bringing back it’s West Virginia Coalfield Cookoff June 10th and 11th. The cookoff is part of the KCBS West Virginia State Championship but the championship isn’t the only thing happening at the Cookoff. Jesse Keith Whitley the son of country music stars Keith Whitley and Lori Morgan will be there. There is also an ATV contest for best looking and surprisingly, the ugliest ATV.

Events like this is something the city of Welch has been trying to bring to the city.

“We got a lot of cool things going on not only with the coalfield cookoff, there are other events like the Coal Heritage Festival, the Coaltown Beach Bash just a lot of cool summer events that’s really a goal of what the mayor and city council is doing right now is making that happen.” Andrea Ball, Festival Director for Coalfields Cookoff

Tickets are twenty dollars and you can purchase those tickets here.