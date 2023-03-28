CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will host an in-person interviewing event for the position of Child Protective Service Worker in McDowell County.

The event, happening from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, will take place at the McDowell County DHHR office at 840 Virginia Avenue, Welch, WV 24801.

Child Protective Service Workers work within the Bureau of Social Services. Their goal is to help protect children experiencing abuse and neglect. They also work with families to help resolve conflicts and issues and assist families in getting access to social services and resources. Ideal candidates for the position must be compassionate and dedicated individuals.

To set up an interview time, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov​ or call 304-389-6058.

Interested participants are to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the Mountain State.