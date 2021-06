WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The Regional DMV Office in Welch will be closing at 11 a.m. on Friday June 11, due to road closures in the area.

Anyone needing assistance after 11 a.m. on Friday, will have to go to dmv.wv.gov, and use the online portal provided. Regional offices in Beckley and Princeton will remain open to help customers with anything they need.

West Virginia DMV says the office will reopen on Monday, June 14, at 8:30 a.m.