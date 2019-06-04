Drug suspect in McDowell County now faces escape charge

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A man being arraigned in McDowell County added more charges to his name after running from magistrate court. Law Enforcement Officers from a number of agencies were called in after 36-year-old Cody Bailey escaped on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Bailey was being arraigned for felony drug charges and grand larceny when escaped custody. That led to a search by McDowell County Deputies, West Virginia State Troopers, Welch Police and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Bailey was eventually tracked to the Panther area where he was found hiding in the woods. He now faces additional charges, including felony escape and obstruction.

A new arraignment hearing was held in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke. Bailey is being held in the McDowell County Holding Unit on a $101,000 cash only bond. He will be transferred to the Southwestern Regional Jail.