Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Drug suspect in McDowell County now faces escape charge

McDowell County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cody Bailey 2_1559673346840.jpg.jpg

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A man being arraigned in McDowell County added more charges to his name after running from magistrate court.  Law Enforcement Officers from a number of agencies were called in after 36-year-old Cody Bailey escaped on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Bailey was being arraigned for felony drug charges and grand larceny when escaped custody. That led to a search by McDowell County Deputies, West Virginia State Troopers, Welch Police and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Bailey was eventually tracked to the Panther area where he was found hiding in the woods.  He now faces additional charges, including felony escape and obstruction.

A new arraignment hearing was held in front of Magistrate Richard VanDyke.  Bailey is being held in the McDowell County Holding Unit on a $101,000 cash only bond.  He will be transferred to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Raleigh County man creates Christmas Village light display at Grandview Road home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raleigh County man creates Christmas Village light display at Grandview Road home"

Chosen Road to host annual Hometown Christmas celebration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chosen Road to host annual Hometown Christmas celebration"

McDowell County town still struggling with water problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDowell County town still struggling with water problems"

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helps child read at young age

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolly Parton's Imagination Library helps child read at young age"

Fayette County Sheriff's Department receives big donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayette County Sheriff's Department receives big donation"

Indulge in holiday food and wine pairing event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indulge in holiday food and wine pairing event"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News