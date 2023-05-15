WELCH, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, May 19, 2023, from 6:00 P.M. until 12:00 A.M., a DUI checkpoint will be performed in McDowell County.

This checkpoint will be in the Welch area along US Route 52, Coal Heritage Road, near the previous Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police in Welch, WV. If you are traveling along this route, there will be other routes available to drive through.

These routes include Route 16, Route 104 and Mt View High School Road.

This checkpoint is to bring awareness to the public as well as catch anyone who is driving while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol.

