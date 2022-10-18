BRADSHAW, WV (WVNS) — An entire town in McDowell County is under a boil water notice until further notice according to the Office of Environmental Health.

According to the notice, a pump failure at the Bradshaw Water Plant on Monday, October 17, 2022 caused the water pressure to drop too low. The notice affects all businesses and residents across the Town of Bradshaw.

The notice said crews are working to get a new pump replacement, which could take seven to ten days.

Anyone with any questions or concerns is asked to contact Mavis Brewster at 304-287-2622.

