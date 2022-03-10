BERWIND, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the WV Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training and Berwind Mine dispatch, an accident in Berwind Deep Mine injured four miners earlier today, March 10, 2022.

According to the Office’s report, during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 10, 2022, McDowell County 911 received a call from Berwind Mine dispatch. Dispatch said that the miners were in the mine trip on a steep slope when the man trip came loose. Four miners in the man trip were injured.

All injuries reported were non-life threatening, but three of the four injured miners were taken to the hospital for evaluation. All miners involved were still below surface when the accident happened and were transported topside. McDowell 911 dispatched emergency personnel and ambulances were en route.

No report as to how the accident occurred has been given. The WV Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training sent inspectors to the site this morning to investigate.

