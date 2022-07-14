CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Today, July 14, 2022, WV Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for McDowell County due to the excessive rainfall on Monday, July 12, 2022, which caused significant flooding that damaged over 75 homes, approximately 12 bridges, and numerous roads across the county.

The storm also resulted in downed trees, power outages, and disruption to water lines.

As part of this declaration, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan, use appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency, and provide essential emergency services.

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division and the West Virginia Division of Highways are responding to this event, along with FEMA, Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), and local officials. They are beginning the cleanup process, providing necessary repairs, and aiding residents in need of assistance.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless ended earlier.