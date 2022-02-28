CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Following the death of a coal miner in McDowell County today, February 28, 2022, Gov. Justice and First Lady Justice issued a statement.
According to the press release, Steven H. Hively, 52, of Philippi, was fatally injured Monday morning after he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine in McDowell County. Hively had 20 years of mining experience and multiple advanced mining certifications.
“Cathy and I are truly heartbroken by this terrible accident. We ask that all West Virginians join us in praying for this man and his loved ones during this difficult time. We also ask for your prayers for all of our miners and their families. These miners display incredible courage and selflessness every day when they go to work and their bravery should never be taken for granted. Mines like these provide coal used for incredibly important purposes like steelmaking, which has been the building block of our nation going back to the Industrial Revolution. Today, this steel is vitally important to our country and the world’s infrastructure needs.”Governor Jim Justice