CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Following the death of a coal miner in McDowell County today, February 28, 2022, Gov. Justice and First Lady Justice issued a statement.

According to the press release, Steven H. Hively, 52, of Philippi, was fatally injured Monday morning after he was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine in McDowell County. Hively had 20 years of mining experience and multiple advanced mining certifications.