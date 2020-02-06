Governor Justice orders partial State of Emergency in response to flooding

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – In response to the flooding in southern West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice ordered the partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC).

As of 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, the McDowell County Commission President declared a State of Emergency for McDowell County. All McDowell County schools sent students home early.

State agencies assisting in the SEOC include the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the Intelligence/Fusion Center, the National Guard, the Division of Highways, the Red Cross, the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (VOAD), and the National Weather Service. Additional agencies remain on standby.