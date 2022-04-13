IAEGER, WV (WVNS) – Today it was announced that Pioneer Community Bank in Iaeger, W.V., will receive funding through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund).

Shelly Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced the funding earlier today, April 13, 2022. The funding comes from the CDFI fund, which was established to reinvest into economically distressed communities, generating further economic opportunity. The total amount of funding for community development will be 170,699 dollars. Senators Capito and Manchin, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made comments about the funding being given.

“This funding will help strengthen Pioneer Community Bank in McDowell County, specifically improving access to capital for residents and small businesses. It’s important that we continue to invest in the potential of our downtowns in West Virginia, and I look forward to the impact this funding will make in Iaeger.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)