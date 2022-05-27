PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – 59News is wishing a very happy birthday to one McDowell County woman who just turned a hundred years old today, May 27, 2022.









McDowell County’s Josephine Riley Joyce turned one hundred years old today, and she was able to have a huge celebration with all of her friends and family. The celebration was held at noon today at the Welch Center. It was sponsored by the McDowell County Commission on Aging.

Congresswoman Carol Miller sang happy birthday to Josephine virtually, and Governor Jim Justice and Senator Manchin both sent well wishes.

The McDowell County Commission on Aging and 59News are both wishing her a happy birthday as well as many more healthy years to come.