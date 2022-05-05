WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Today, May 5, a McDowell County man was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber to more than 22 years in prison for production of child pornography.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Timothy Edwards, 25, of Yaeger, admitted that from April 2020 through February 2021 he engaged in sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. Edward produced multiple sexually explicit videos of himself with the minor and had the minor produce videos for him as well.

Edwards was sentenced to 22 and one-half years in prison, to be followed by 25 years of supervised release and must also register as a sex offender upon his release from prison. West Virginia State Police and Homeland Security Investigations investigated this case.