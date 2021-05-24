McDowell County saturation patrol puts six men in jail

McDowell County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A saturation patrol carried out over the West Virginia-Virginia state line in McDowell County ends in six separate arrests.

On May 21, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Buchannon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Welch detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted a saturation patrol in the Panther/Bull Creek area of McDowell County. A patrol was also in place just over the border in Virginia.

The patrol carried out on the WV side landed the following five men in jail:

  • Leonard Smith: Charged with DUI and Speeding. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond.
  • Eddie Justice: Charged with DUI and Left of Center. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond. (No Mugshot Available)
  • Charles Hurley: Charged with Disorderly Conduct. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond.
  • Adam Mitchell: Charged with DUI, Defective Equipment, and Assault on a Police Officer. Bond was set at $1000. Mitchell is still in custody at this time.
  • Fred Renko: Charged with DUI, Obstructing, and Defective Equipment. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond.
  • Jackie Justus: Charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News