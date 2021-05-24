McDowell County saturation patrol puts six men in jail

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A saturation patrol carried out over the West Virginia-Virginia state line in McDowell County ends in six separate arrests.
On May 21, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Buchannon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Welch detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted a saturation patrol in the Panther/Bull Creek area of McDowell County. A patrol was also in place just over the border in Virginia.
The patrol carried out on the WV side landed the following five men in jail:
- Leonard Smith: Charged with DUI and Speeding. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond.
- Eddie Justice: Charged with DUI and Left of Center. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond. (No Mugshot Available)
- Charles Hurley: Charged with Disorderly Conduct. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond.
- Adam Mitchell: Charged with DUI, Defective Equipment, and Assault on a Police Officer. Bond was set at $1000. Mitchell is still in custody at this time.
- Fred Renko: Charged with DUI, Obstructing, and Defective Equipment. Bond was set at $500 and he was able to make bond.
- Jackie Justus: Charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.