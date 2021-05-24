McDowell County saturation patrol puts six men in jail

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A saturation patrol carried out over the West Virginia-Virginia state line in McDowell County ends in six separate arrests.

On May 21, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Buchannon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Welch detachment of the West Virginia State Police conducted a saturation patrol in the Panther/Bull Creek area of McDowell County. A patrol was also in place just over the border in Virginia.

The patrol carried out on the WV side landed the following five men in jail: