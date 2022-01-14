McDowell County Schools offers free online tutoring

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – McDowell County Schools is now offering free online tutoring for children ages K-12.

After registering a student for online tutoring, a tutor will be assigned to the student to make what McDowell County Schools calls a ‘success path’. The success path will be scheduled weekly, with frequency and duration of sessions included. This schedule is intended to be customizable to best fit the needs of the family and student.

The tutoring will be done through Zoom or Microsoft Teams. For more information on the program, visit the McDowell County Schools tutoring portal here.