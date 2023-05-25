WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Fourth grade students from across McDowell County get a chance to learn about local water resources.

The event, hosted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Reconnecting McDowell, allowed students a chance to learn more about water resource stewardship. The topics included things like the water cycle, groundwater, and aquatic life, among others.

Students said it’s a great way to have some fun outside while learning about the importance of water conservation, and Mark Kemp with Reconnecting McDowell says teaching kids about these topics when they are young is important.