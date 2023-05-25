WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Fourth grade students from across McDowell County get a chance to learn about local water resources.
The event, hosted by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and Reconnecting McDowell, allowed students a chance to learn more about water resource stewardship. The topics included things like the water cycle, groundwater, and aquatic life, among others.
Students said it’s a great way to have some fun outside while learning about the importance of water conservation, and Mark Kemp with Reconnecting McDowell says teaching kids about these topics when they are young is important.
“So I think it’s really important to get kids while they’re still young and curious and understand how important these things that they’re talking about are and it’ll last all through their lives,” said Kent.
Kemp says learning about water resources is especially important in McDowell County because there are so many feeder streams in the county for bigger watersheds.