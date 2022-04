WELCH, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the West Virginia State Police, a McDowell County woman has been reported missing on Monday, April 25.

Darla A. Dale, 30, was last seen in the Maybeury area of McDowell County. Dale was last seen wearing shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with information of Ms. Dale’s whereabouts contact Senior Trooper J. B. Fox at the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment at 304-425-2101 or 304-256-6700.