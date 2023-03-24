UPDATE: 3:16 P.M. March 24, 2023 | WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Officials with McDowell County Schools announced the lockdown has been lifted.

The lockdown was lifted after the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department located two firearms. The student responsible for bringing the weapons have been apprehended and are in police custody at this time.

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the Mount View High School report the school is on lockdown.

At 12:50p.m. the McDowell County Schools posted on Facebook to report the high school was on lockdown. The post reports the students and staff are in a safe location. At this time students will not be dismissed until the situation has been cleared by law enforcement.

Mount View High School officials ask that parents do not approach the campus and to wait for law enforcement to clear the scene. Administration is reportedly working closely with law enforcement officials.

