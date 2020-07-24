New case of COVID-19 reported in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A new case of COVID-19 is reported in McDowell County, bringing its total number to 14.

McDowell County Health Department Officials said Friday, July 24, 2020 the case was community spread. All individuals involved are currently quarantined at home. Officials continue to work to identify any other cases.

The department is urging all residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, avoiding large crowds and washing hands frequently.

If you believe you were in contact with someone with the virus, contact the McDowell County Health Department.

