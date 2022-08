WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One lane is closed in Welch after a truck has crashed into the top of the nine foot underpass.

McDowell County Dispatch confirm the accident occurred around noon today, August 26, 2022. The truck was unable to clear the top of their truck and crashed into the underpass causing it to turn over. One lane is currently closed until the area can be cleared.

At this time there are no reported injuries.

