WELCH, WV (WVNS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s Office released a statement today, May 27, at approximately 12 PM asking for information about a wanted man.

Mark Everett Thomas, 46, of Pineville, is currently wanted in McDowell County for 1st degree sexual abuse and 2nd degree sexual assault that occurred on July 17, 2021. If Thomas is located deputies say to use caution.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of Mark Everett Thomas’ location can be given to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office (304)436-8523