CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Replacing the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County is among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.

“The Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program has allowed us the adequate funding to address the replacement of these bridges in addition to many similar deficient bridges throughout our state much earlier than originally planned under our prior funding levels, which were significantly limited.” WVDOH State Bridge Engineer Tracy Brown, P.E.

When Gov. Justice created Roads to Prosperity in 2017, the program specifically set aside funding to address not only major bridge projects, but also dozens of smaller bridges around the state which might otherwise have waited years for replacement.



The Coalwood Bridge is only about 25 feet long, but carries about 1,500 vehicles a day on WV Route 16 across Perry Camp Branch. The bridge is also a hugely important span for the coal industry. Closing the bridge would create a 34-mile detour for drivers.



The WVDOH also accepted bids to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in Mingo County and the Burnsville T-Beam Bridge in Braxton County.



The Oct. 18 bid letting included the following projects:

Elk Street, Chapel Road and additional ADA ramp projects. (Braxton County)

Burnsville T-Beam Bridge replacement (Braxton County)

First Avenue, Nitro traffic signals. (Kanawha and Putnam counties)

Buffalo Hills to Franklin paving. (Pendleton County)

Coalwood Bridge replacement. (McDowell County)

Grant County to Skyline resurfacing. (Mineral County)

St. Albans Streetscape. (Kanawha County)

Hickman Run Road to Greenwood Road paving. (Tyler County)

Dunns to Flat Top Road paving. (Mercer County)

Buffalo Creek to Shoals paving. (Wayne County)

Wellsburg traffic signals. (Brooke County)

Pleasant Street streetscape. (Monongalia County)

Mountwood Park ATV trail. (Wood County)

Shinnston downtown sidewalks. (Harrison County)

Thomas to Pierce paving. (Tucker County)

Brushy Fork Road traffic signal. (Upshur County)

Lester to Sophia paving. (Raleigh County)

Itmann to Mullens paving. (Wyoming County)

Patteson Drive Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. (Monongalia County)

Big Wheeling Creek paving. (Marshall County)

Caney Branch Bridge replacement. (Mingo County)

District 4 guardrail replacements.

I-70 mining maintenance. (Ohio County)

Green Bottom to Mason County line paving. (Cabell County)

District 2 guardrail replacements.

The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon.