WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Rosco’s Soul Food opened on November 4th, and is already a staple in the in Welch community.

What began as a food trailer has now evolved into a brick-and-mortar kitchen, with owner Antonio Padgett working hard as head chef. Padgett bought the building, which was formerly a flower shop, from Darlene Lee, who now has found a new home as an employee at Rosco’s.

However, the building needed renovations and Padgett knew no one would be better at helping them out than his uncle, Timothy Alexander, who came from North Carolina to get the building up and running.

Serving up a classic soul food menu, which includes fried chicken, fall off the bone ribs, collard greens and honeyed cornbread, Rosco’s is already making waves in the community.

Even the mayor of Welch, Harold McBride had nothing but praise for their pulled pork barbeque sandwich. McBride also confirms that Rosco’s is a welcome addition to their community.

Padgett’s wife, Tamra, is usually in charge of their daily specials, which range from chili beans and cornbread to pork chops and brown beans. And her daughter, Miracle Norman, is adamant that her favorite dish is the mac and cheese.

Rosco’s Soul Food is located at 872 Virginia Avenue, in Welch, WV. Their number is (681) 201-2050. Rosco’s Soul Food also provides catering.