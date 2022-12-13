UPDATE: (DECEMBER 13, 2022, 5:00 P.M.) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that several schools were under lockdown today due to a threat coming from a teenager in the County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted by the McDowell County School System about a threat that was called into one of their Schools.

Through the ongoing investigation a teenager was located in McDowell County who made the threat to several schools. The schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution until the teenager was located.

They were found and placed in custody and the schools were all released afterwards.

This case is still under investigation. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates. View the original story below.

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Several schools across McDowell County are under lockdown.

According to McDowell County Schools, Police are conducting investigations of several schools in the area. Due to this, the schools have been locked down and after school activities have been canceled.

Mount View High School, River View High School, Sandy River Middle School, and Bradshaw Elementary are all affected.

The following statements were made from the McDowell County Schools’ Facebook page:

“Mount View High School is currently under LOCKDOWN for all students involved in the after-school and sports activities on campus. McDowell County law enforcement are on campus completing an investigation. Safety is out top priority and we will release students home when the investigation is complete by authorities.” McDowell County Schools

“River View High School, Sandy River Middle School, and Bradshaw Elementary are currently releasing students now that law enforcement have completed their investigation and have given the all clear for students and staff to be dismissed safely. Thank you for your patience. Please know safety is our top priority. AFTERSCHOOL IS CANCELLED TODAY. All students are in route home.” McDowell County Schools

