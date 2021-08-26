Tickets limited for the ‘Battle of the Views’ game

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases across the region, the number of tickets being sold for Friday night’s ‘Battle of the Views” game will now be limited.

Football players and cheerleaders from both Mount View High School and River View High School will be able to buy four tickets. All tickets must be purchased by student-athletes at their school by the end of the school day on Friday, August 27.

Tickets must be presented at the gate to gain entry into the game. Masks will be required for all fans in attendance regardless of vaccination status.