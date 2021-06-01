Traffic stop leads to drug charges in McDowell County

GARY, WV (WVNS) — A routine traffic stop in McDowell County has landed a man in jail facing drug charges.

Around 12 a.m. on June 1, 2021, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle for a routine stop in the Gary are of McDowell County. During the stop, deputies found Heroin, Crack Cocaine, and cash.





Tyyoun Powell, 20, was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Maintaining a Vehicle to Sell Illicit Drugs.

Powell was arraigned by Magistrate Steve Cox, where a bond of $55,000 has been set. He is currently awaiting transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.