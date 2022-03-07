WELCH, W.V. (WVNS) – The City of Welch is steadily gaining support for a bridge to be built in their town with the help of as many yard signs as they can make.

The City of Welch is looking to build a bridge over the overpass to avoid flooding problems and traffic problems in the area. One way to show support for the project is to place a sign in your yard. Signs are available at City Hall for anyone that wants one. Mayor Harold McBride said the support for the bridge has been overwhelming.

“We had a meeting to explain what our strategy with it was and we do we have a lot of support.” Harold McBride, Mayor of Welch

Right now traffic surveys are being conducted on the area and when the date is analyzed then McBride says the process can begin to lobby the state for funding for the project.