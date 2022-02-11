CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Congressman David B. McKinley (WV-01) announced that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has disbursed $15,254,593 to West Virginia under the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program.
The WSRF program supports conservation that enhances hunting, fishing, and local outdoor recreational opportunities. It supports state and local outdoor recreational opportunities, and wildlife and habitat conservation efforts.
The WSFR Program contains two funding sources: the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which was reauthorized as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Wildlife Restoration Program.
“West Virginia’s natural beauty has been enjoyed by generations of families. Hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities are ingrained in our culture. Preserving natural resources and wildlife in West Virginia is essential to our way of life and we are pleased to see more than $15 million dedicated to that effort. West Virginia’s hunters, anglers and sportsmen have a particular appreciation for conservation efforts that will protect these outdoor recreational opportunities for the next generation.”Rep. McKinley