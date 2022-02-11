CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Congressman David B. McKinley (WV-01) announced that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has disbursed $15,254,593 to West Virginia under the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) Program.

The WSRF program supports conservation that enhances hunting, fishing, and local outdoor recreational opportunities. It supports state and local outdoor recreational opportunities, and wildlife and habitat conservation efforts.

The WSFR Program contains two funding sources: the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which was reauthorized as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Wildlife Restoration Program.