PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – If you are a Mercer County resident, a lifesaving machine could be coming to a county building near you.

Automated External Defibrillator machines will soon be lined throughout county buildings.

Automated External Defibrillators can mean the difference between life and death in an emergency.

For this reason, Mercer County Commission, along with help from Princeton Rescue Squad and Bluefield Rescue Squad, are placing twelve new AED machines around the county.

Three AED machines will be located in the Mercer County Courthouse, two in the Courthouse Annex, two in the Memorial Building, one at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, two at the Day Report Center, and one at the Gardner center.

Ten of these machines were purchased by Mercer County, while two were donated by Princeton Rescue Squad and Bluefield Rescue Squad.

Keith Gunnoe, Emergency Management Director for Mercer County, said every second counts when it comes to helping people suffering from a cardiac event.

“When early defibrillations and CPR takes place rather quickly. sixty-six percent of individuals will survive with little to no effect from that cardiac event,” said Gunnoe.

Narcan will also be provided in the AED cases.

The chest patches have a lifespan of five years.

The machine itself undergoes an annual check to make sure all parts are working as designed.

Gunnoe also emphasized the Importance of the community receiving CPR training and AED training.

“I always recommend taking a CPR class. You can always call the Princeton Hospital or the Rescue squad for dates of when they are having training.”

The AED machines are designed to be safe with guided instruction for those in an emergency.

These machines will not deliver a shock unless the machine deems it necessary.