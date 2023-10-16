PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)- Mercer County Elementary third graders got a special surprise from a local University.

Each year, Concord University partners with local sponsors including Bluefield Rotary Club. Together, the two hand out dictionaries to third graders around Mercer County.

One school is selected to serve as the celebration site. Students attend this assembly and listen to an address by Concord University`s President, Dr. Kendra Boggess.

“It is really important because in a state where so few people have educations and four year degrees. It’s important for them to understand the value.”

The goal of the Dictionary Project is to provide a dictionary to every student in the United States.

Dr. Boggess said this is the 15th year Concord assisted in handing out dictionaries.