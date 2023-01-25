MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Mercer County man has been charged for an alleged sexual assault incident that took place in Morgantown in 2019.

On July 9, troopers with the Mercer County detachment of the West Virginia State Police spoke with an individual about a sexual assault that was alleged to have taken place in July of 2019 in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

During a forensic interview with Child Protect in Mercer County, the female victim stated that when she was 10 years old, she traveled to Morgantown where a family member was scheduled to have surgery, troopers said.

Shawn Lusk

On that day, Shawn Lusk, 45, of Bluefield, was left alone with the victim in a hotel room and Lusk touched her inappropriately before he “took off his shirt and pants holding his hand over her mouth” and allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that “after the incident she had blood in her underwear,” troopers said.

On July 18, troopers spoke with another individual who was present at the time of the incident, and after signing a Miranda statement, the individual stated that she “never left the victim alone with [Lusk],” according to the complaint.

However, on July 28, the individual did state that “she did remember” … “leaving the kids in the hotel room with [Lusk]” for “a couple of minutes,” and that Lusk “put the victim in the bed with them which was unusual,” troopers said.

On Aug. 25, troopers conducted an interview with Lusk who “denied any type of sexual contact with the victim,” and said that during the incident, “he was not alone with the victim” and “denied even bringing the victim into the bed,” according to the complaint.

Later, troopers received a copy of a receipt from the Euro-Suites Hotel in Morgantown which confirmed that Lusk reserved a room on July 9, 2019, troopers said.

Lusk has been charged with first degree sexual abuse.