BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The Opioid Epidemic is still a serious issue for the State of West Virginia. A recent Opioid Settlement is giving back to the most affected areas of the drug epidemic.

Former West Virginia Senator Harry Chafin hopped on board with this settlement and brought it to the attention of the Mercer County commission.

Chafin adds that Mercer County, along with McDowell County will see portions of these funds.

“It’s my goal and hope for the county commissions is that they can give out a helping hand. So the next generation not be subject to this,” said Chafin.

The funds will be used for rehabilitation centers, addiction centers and prevention measures. County Commissioner Greg Puckett says at the rate that Mercer County has been losing community members to addiction, every treatment center and dollar counts.

“The numbers yesterday that I reviewed we’ve already seen 67 deaths in Mercer County alone. We estimate that number will be over 70 by the end of the year. If you keep losing people like with the situation we have, it’s not about the drugs or the opioids, it’s about the addiction crisis we see,” said Puckett.

The commissioners and Chafin alike hope these funds will help the state overcome the epidemic, and create a new world for future generations.