PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Technical Education Center is opening the doors for its Mercantile Shop later this month. Students gain hands-on experience while honing their crafts.

The Mercer County Technical Education Center, Mercantile Shop, opened in April of 2019. The building itself was even built by students attending the school at that time.

Now almost 4 years later, the store continues to teach each new generation the value of Career and Technical Education.

“All the aspects that go into a regular business. But it’s all wrapped inside of a school day so it’s kind of like not having school and kind of like having a real job,” said Heather Lane, the Marketing Teacher.

One student tells us she finds value every day when the stores to the doors open. Every item in the store is hand-crafted by students just like Ja’Mashia Mitchell

These items include anything from clothing to metal artwork. Students also handle all aspects including restocking.

“We do inventory too. Mrs. Lane will bring in the stuff. We help put it in the stock rooms and stuff,” said Mitchell.

The doors open near the end of September The store hours are from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students and educators encourage the community to come out and support the next generation of entrepreneurs.