BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee along with Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced a grant for a transportation project in Bluefield, WV.

“Communities across West Virginia continue to see the benefits of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The funding announced today will enable Bluefield to begin planning for a future project that can enhance access to local businesses, schools, and recreation activities. In my role on the EPW Committee, I’ll continue to advocate for resources that are critical to improving the core infrastructure of West Virginia’s cities and towns.” U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The grant totals $1,008,000 and will be used to support the planning and development of a transportation project in Bluefield.

“In order to ensure West Virginia’s continued economic growth and long-term job creation, we must regularly upgrade and improve transportation infrastructure across the state. I’m pleased DOT is investing more than $1 million in planning and developing a new corridor in southern West Virginia, which will expand and enhance transportation options for Bluefield area residents and visitors. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation projects across the Mountain State.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

The project will help support a planning and engineering analysis to develop a Preliminary Plans and Environmental Documentation for the future development of a “T” shaped corridor that would expand and enhance access and transit between the East End, downtown Bluefield, and local amenities.