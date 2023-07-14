BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officials with the City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation announced a clash of clans as two local high schools faceoff at the 2023 ‘Battle of the Bluefields’.

On Friday, August 25, 2023, a tailgate will take place at the Mitchell Stadium parking lot before the football game where the Bluefield High School Beavers will battle the Graham High School G-Men. The tailgate starts at 9 a.m. and will feature yard games, a bounce house, music and a free student section.

Vendors looking to setup at the tailgate can reserve a 20ft by 20ft spot for $20 per spot. Spots are limited so vendors are asked to reserve in advance by calling 304-325-5707. A QR code for online registration is available via the City of Bluefield Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.

All proceeds from reservations will benefit future turf fields projects for the two high schools.