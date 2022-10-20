BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The City of Bluefield started cleanup on an abandoned structure today.

The City of Bluefield, along with The West Virginia Auditors office were on hand to bring down an abandoned house on Hill Avenue. Money was awarded to help bring down structures all over the state from the West Virginia Legislature.

The West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey says there are four hundred million dollars in dilapidated buildings in West Virginia the goal of this program is to bring them all down.

“The hope here in the next coming years is we’re going to prove this concept and show how well our local governments are prepared to do this and we’re going to get more and more money out of the legislature to get more of these bad houses down.” West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey

McCuskey also says this program will beautify the cities and towns while raising property value in a cost effective way.