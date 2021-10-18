VIDEO: Accident causes vehicle fire on Route 10 in Mercer County

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — A multi-vehicle accident on Route 10 in Mercer County ended in flames, with multiple emergency crews on scene.

According to Mercer County Dispatch, they received a call about an accident around 1:55 p.m. near 1760 Matoaka Road.

Videos Courtesy of Rob Carrico

Police said a car hit an ATV, causing both vehicles to catch on fire.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department, and Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department all responded. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stick with 59News as we continue to update this story.