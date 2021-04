PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene of a two-car accident near mile marker 7.5 on I-77 southbound in Mercer County.

The call came in at approximately 2:58 p.m. and multiple emergency crews are on scene. The left southbound lane is currently closed for clean-up.

According to dispatchers, injuries are being reported, however the extent of such injuries is still unknown.

Stick with 59News as we continue to update this incident.