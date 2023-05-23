BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The American Legion is also preparing for Memorial Day.

In Bluefield, Mercer County, there will be a Veteran’s helping Veterans Car Show, as well as the age old Memorial Day ceremony itself.

The car show is Saturday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. There will be dash plaques and trophies for participants in the show. Jim Slaughter with the American Legion says it’s all for helping veterans, and leads up to what really matters…Memorial Day.