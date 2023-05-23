BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The American Legion is also preparing for Memorial Day.
In Bluefield, Mercer County, there will be a Veteran’s helping Veterans Car Show, as well as the age old Memorial Day ceremony itself.
The car show is Saturday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. There will be dash plaques and trophies for participants in the show. Jim Slaughter with the American Legion says it’s all for helping veterans, and leads up to what really matters…Memorial Day.
“We’ve noticed that a lot of people think Memorial Day is about the Veterans. It really isn’t. It’s about the fallen Veterans, and this is how we show honor to them,” said Slaughter.
Slaughter said the Memorial Day celebration is the most important thing the American Legion does year round.
The Bluefield Memorial Day Ceremony starts at 10 in the morning at Chicory Square, and will include food, refreshments, a singer, and several guest speakers.