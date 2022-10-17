LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A show of spooky songs and stories is coming to Lewisburg on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Charleston native Ann Magnuson will be hosting a Halloween event at Carnegie Hall titled “Halloween SurRURALism”. Magnuson teamed up with West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Director Michael Lipton and local musicians to conjure up songs and spoken word dreamscapes from her extensive musical and theatrical catalogue.

In addition to songs from her former bands ‘Bongwater’ and ‘Vulcan Death Grip’ – as well as her many solo albums – Magnuson will play a brand-new song, “Ghost Cat,” which features shout outs to Mountain State cryptids like Mothman and The Flatwoods Monster.

“I’ve always loved the weirder aspects lurking in the wild and wonderful woods of West Virginia, especially at night when you can feel a special kind of nocturnal magic – not to mention Moonshine – in them thar hills. And I was always entranced by the spine-tingling ghost stories told around the campfire.” Ann Magnuson

In addition to the spooky songs and stories, the evening will also include a Q&A moderated by Michael Lipton. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by calling Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304.645.7917, visiting their website, or stopping by at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg, West Virginia. Carnegie Hall Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.