PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Families with kids going back to school in Mercer County can look forward to the annual Back to School Bash.

Officials with the Child Protect of Mercer County and Starting Points Program announced their annual Back to School Bash where parents can receive essential items for their children returning to school. The event will be held at the Princeton Rec Center Field on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11a.m.

At the event, parents can come and receive a free backpack full of essential supplies for the school year as long as the child returning to school is present at the time of the pickup. The event will be held on a first-come first-serve basis, but officials say they have more than 500 backpacks to give out this year.

For more information on the resources available from Child Protect of Mercer County, visit their website.